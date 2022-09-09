Fix minimum monthly wages for temporary workers: AITUC

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has urged the State government to fix ₹21,000 as minimum monthly wages for temporary workers in local bodies and the Public Work Department (PWD).

A release said thousands of workers in local bodies, medical services, Tasmac, ASHA workers, Cooperative Department and PWD were being paid a meagre wage. “They are working as temporary workers and the minimum wage should be fixed and paid to them regularly,” the release said.

Jobs of workers who had worked for 240 days on contract basis in government and private companies should be regularised and workers should be appointed on permanent basis. The release urged the government to drop its proposal to hike the power tariff as people were already facing hardship due to the hike in price of petrol, diesel, LPG gas and essential commodities.

The release opposed the move to privatise the electricity board, Aavin and the transport corporation and wanted effective steps to run them in profit. The release also wanted hike in monthly pension to retired workers in unorganised sectors from ₹ 1,000 to ₹ 6,000. “The State government should pass a resolution urging the Centre repeal the four labour codes framed by amalgamating 44 central labour laws,” the release said.

Demanding the governments to fulfil their charter of demands, the members would stage a protest at Surampatti on September 13, the release added.