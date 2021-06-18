‘Fix daily wages for temporary workers’

ERODE

18 June 2021 23:05 IST

AITUC sends email to District Collector

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has urged the District Collector to fix the minimum daily wages for temporary workers working in various government departments for 2021-22.

Contract workers

In an email sent to Collector H. Krishnanunni, AITUC district president S. Chinnasamy said there were over 10,000 contract workers working in local bodies and under various government departments in the district on daily wage basis.

The minimum daily wage for the year 2021-22 was fixed by the district administration and was released in the District Gazette on October 15, 2020.

But the wages were not implemented for the workers in the municipalities of Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam and Puliyampatti.

Also, workers at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai and other hospitals were not given the daily wages as fixed by the administration. “Steps should be taken to ensure all the workers receive their minimum wages,” he urged.

Mr. Chinnasamy said the minimum wages for 2021-22 were yet to be fixed by the district administration and wanted steps taken at the earliest. Since most of them were frontline workers and were performing their duty to the fullest during the COVID-19 pandemic, minimum wages should be fixed at the earliest and implemented, he said.