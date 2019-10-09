Five years of Swachh Bharat Mission - a story of lost opportunity for Coimbatore

On October 2 this year, five years after the Central Government launched the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), the Coimbatore Corporation organised two programmes to take forward the measures it has been conducting to improve the city’s cleanliness.

As part of one of the programmes, the Corporation deployed five vehicles to be used in waste collection and announced five wards as model wards for implementing segregated door-to-door collection of waste.

The deployment and announcement are the latest from the Corporation, which has taken several such measures and made similar announcements even as the situation on the ground remained more or less the same.

Waste segregation

At the start of the SBM, the Corporation had collected garbage after segregation as wet, degradable and dry, recyclable and non-recyclable from less than 10% of the five-lakh-odd households. As of 2019, the percentage has not improved as it should have, say sources in the Corporation.

Barring Ward 23 – northern part of R.S. Puram where the Corporation undertook a special project in association with NGOs – the Corporation has not collected waste in a segregated fashion.

Now, the Corporation has added Wards 6 and 7 (Kavundampalayam) to the list where it collects segregated waste as it is implementing a new waste collection initiative.

In the intervening years, though the Corporation made several announcements to improve the city’s sanitation it hardly followed through any of those to bring about real change, the sources say and point to the Wednesdays collection of dry, recyclable waste as an example to underscore the point.

The intervening years is a story of lost opportunity, says a senior officer.

The Coimbatore Corporation continued running its waste collection operation with minimum number of vehicles. It only had 50 small goods carriers for waste collection. The Thoothukudi Corporation, which is perhaps as big as two zones of the Corporation with a population that is nearly one-fourth of Coimbatore, has 200 such vehicles, he points out.

Overflowing bins

The Coimbatore Corporation relied on using push carts to collect waste from houses and commercial establishments. The process was not only slow but also necessitated the use of bins. This led to overflowing bins as the Corporation was slow in removing the waste, as the lorries it used for transporting the waste had to take it to Vellalore.

The officer further says that the use of push carts for waste collection also had other problems – it was labour intensive and given the inadequate number of conservancy workers the daily collection of waste took a hit; and, the push carts were old and at any given point of time several were in disuse.

The Corporation’s failure to collect segregated waste manifested in Vellalore, where garbage heaps continued to grow, exponentially at that as the civic body keeps adding 500 tonnes waste a day.

The waste along with those dumped over the years catch fire every now and then, forcing the Corporation to literally fight the fire and figuratively tackle the waste processing problem.

Yet another reason for the Corporation’s challenges in managing waste is the division in the administrative set up, says a waste management expert who works with the civic body.

The sanitary inspectors and zonal sanitary officers report to the City Health Officer, but they cannot decide and buy the equipment they want. The power to do that rests with the engineers who report to the City Engineer.

Unless the Corporation brings together the sanitation team and a few engineers under a supervising officer, its effectiveness in tackling the solid waste conundrum remains compromised, he adds.

The challenges that the civic body faced thus far are being overcome and the city’s residents will soon start seeing changes and they will be on the ground, says Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath.

The Corporation has initiated several changes and the first among those is the move to do away with push carts. The civic body has started deploying small goods carriers for door-to-door waste collection. It had ordered for 102 vehicles. Of those, it will deploy close to 50 vehicles in the next few days.

It will use the vehicles for collecting only wet waste and transporting those to micro compost centres (MCCs). Of the 69 such centres planned, the Corporation will throw open more than 10 in the near future.

The use of vehicles and MCCs will reduce the time taken to collect and transport waste. This means that each vehicle will make more trips a day to collect waste, the Commissioner says.

For collecting dry waste, the Corporation has established five dry resource hubs at one each a zone. The measure will ensure optimum use of the available manpower.

The use of vehicles will gradually eliminate the need for push carts and then road-side bins, the Commissioner says and hastens to add that it does not mean that the city will be 100% bin-free. There will be bins, preferably in added areas, from where the waste management contractor will use lorries to transport the bins.

And, the deployment of the small goods carriers will be based on the area that each MCC serves and not ward-wise.

The solid waste management expert adds that for the Corporation to really succeed in this effort it also needs to monitor the movement of vehicles by preparing route charts and enforcing that the drivers stick to those.

National Green Tribunal

Commissioner Mr. Jatavath says that the Corporation is confident of making up for the loss of time and achieve at least 50% collection of segregated waste by December this year, in keeping with its commitment to the National Green Tribunal-appointed committee and improve to around 80% by March 2020.