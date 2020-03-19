Five-year-old undergoes liver transplantation

COIMBATORE

19 March 2020 00:36 IST

A five-year-old boy underwent liver transplantation at a hospital in Coimbatore under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) recently.

A released issued by Gem Hospital said the boy from Chennai was admitted to the hospital with progressive familial hepatic cholestasis (PFIC) since birth. A transplantation was the last option for the boy and his mother volunteered to donate a portion of the liver.

The procedure was done last week by a team led by the Chairman of the hospital C. Palanivelu.

