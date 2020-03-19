Coimbatore

Five-year-old undergoes liver transplantation

A five-year-old boy underwent liver transplantation at a hospital in Coimbatore under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) recently.

A released issued by Gem Hospital said the boy from Chennai was admitted to the hospital with progressive familial hepatic cholestasis (PFIC) since birth. A transplantation was the last option for the boy and his mother volunteered to donate a portion of the liver.

The procedure was done last week by a team led by the Chairman of the hospital C. Palanivelu.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2020 12:37:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/five-year-old-undergoes-liver-transplantation/article31102818.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY