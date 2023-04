Five-year-old boy injured in leopard attack near Anamalai Tiger Reserve

April 10, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - COIMBATORE

A five-year-old boy, Akash, survived an attack by a leopard at a locality near Anamalai Tiger Reserve on Sunday. The animal escaped after an alarm was raised by the boy’s father, an employee of a tea estate, where the incident took place. Akash was admitted to the estate hospital with a deep scratch on his arm. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Coimbatore / wildlife / forests

