April 10, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - COIMBATORE

A five-year-old boy, Akash, survived an attack by a leopard at a locality near Anamalai Tiger Reserve on Sunday.

The animal escaped after an alarm was raised by the boy’s father, an employee of a tea estate, where the incident took place. Akash was admitted to the estate hospital with a deep scratch on his arm.