Coimbatore

Five-year-old boy dies after TV falls on him

A five-year-old boy from Kunnathuranpalayam near Annur died after a television fell on him at his house on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as J. Kelvin, son of Jerry from Kunnathurpalayam. Police said that an old model television, heavy in size, fell on the boy’s chest from a stand when he tried to switch it on.

His parents took him to a hospital at Annur where he was treated as an outpatient and sent back home.

However, the boy developed pain again and doctors at the Annur hospital asked the parents to take him to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. However, the boy died enroute to hospital.

Man falls to death

A 35-year-old man from K. Vadamadurai died after he fell from a mango tree on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Michael Nirmal, a resident of Mahaliamman temple street near K.Vadamadurai.

Police said that the accident took place on Saturday morning when the man climbed the tree in his house compound to pluck mangoes.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 11:06:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/five-year-old-boy-dies-after-tv-falls-on-him/article31665968.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY