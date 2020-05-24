Five-year-old boy dies after TV falls on him

A five-year-old boy from Kunnathuranpalayam near Annur died after a television fell on him at his house on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as J. Kelvin, son of Jerry from Kunnathurpalayam. Police said that an old model television, heavy in size, fell on the boy’s chest from a stand when he tried to switch it on.

His parents took him to a hospital at Annur where he was treated as an outpatient and sent back home.

However, the boy developed pain again and doctors at the Annur hospital asked the parents to take him to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. However, the boy died enroute to hospital.

Man falls to death

A 35-year-old man from K. Vadamadurai died after he fell from a mango tree on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Michael Nirmal, a resident of Mahaliamman temple street near K.Vadamadurai.

Police said that the accident took place on Saturday morning when the man climbed the tree in his house compound to pluck mangoes.