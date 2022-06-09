Five-year jail term for sexual assault

A 20-year-old youth was sentenced to five years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor, here on Wednesday.

According to the City Police, S. Sarathi, a native of Cuddalore district, sexually assaulted a minor girl last year, in Vijayapuram area. Based on the complaint filed at K.V.R Nagar All Women Police Station, the police arrested the accused in July 2021.

On Wednesday, the Tiruppur District Fast Track Mahila court sentenced the accused to five years rigorous imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and imposed ₹5,000 fine.