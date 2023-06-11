Five workers suffer burns in fire due to LPG cylinder leak in Coimbatore

June 11, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Five workers of an industrial unit suffered serious burns following a fire due to LPG cylinder leak in their rented house near Annur on Sunday night.

The police said that T. Dharmveer (40), Veerendro Jha (37), Anurag Singh (28) and Mahadev Singh (23), all from Madhya Pradesh, and Dhananjay Singh (33) from Uttar Pradesh suffered burns in the accident at their residence at Pillaiyappampalayam, near Annur.

Employees of an industry that manufactures automotive parts, the five men stayed near the unit.

The police said there were one commercial LPG cylinder, three domestic cylinders, and five five kg cylinders at the residence. LPG from one cylinder leaked when the workers were preparing dinner late on Sunday. The fire spread fast and all of them suffered burns.

The injured workers were initially taken to the government hospital at Annur and later shifted to a private hospital.

