ADVERTISEMENT

Five workers suffer burns in fire due to LPG cylinder leak in Coimbatore

June 11, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

 Five workers of an industrial unit suffered serious burns following a fire due to LPG cylinder leak in their rented house near Annur on Sunday night.

The police said that T. Dharmveer (40), Veerendro Jha (37), Anurag Singh (28) and Mahadev Singh (23), all from Madhya Pradesh, and Dhananjay Singh (33) from Uttar Pradesh suffered burns in the accident at their residence at Pillaiyappampalayam, near Annur.

Employees of an industry that manufactures automotive parts, the five men stayed near the unit.

The police said there were one commercial LPG cylinder, three domestic cylinders, and five five kg cylinders at the residence. LPG from one cylinder leaked when the workers were preparing dinner late on Sunday. The fire spread fast and all of them suffered burns.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured workers were initially taken to the government hospital at Annur and later shifted to a private hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US