Five women pilgrims killed in accident

21 December 2020 22:21 IST

Five women pilgrims were killed when the tractor they were travelling from Karnataka to a temple in Anchetty turned upside down here on Monday.

The victims were among the women pilgrims from Koralaru village in Kanakapura taluk in Ramnagar district of Karanataka headed to a Sivan temple at Thappakuli here in Anchetty.

The incident occurred when when the axle of the tractor wheel snapped. The tractor upturned on the road, killing five persons and grievously injuring others.

The deceased were identified as Mangalamma(25),Gowramma(60),Puttalingamma (60), Osappamma(80) and Mullamma(80). Five persons were taken to a private hospital, while five others were taken to Kanakapura taluk hospital. Ten others were taken to Anchetty primary health centre and later shifted to Kanakapura hospital.

Anchetty police have registered a case.