Five women held for duping man

The Kunnathur police in Tiruppur district on Tuesday arrested five women on charges of cheating a man under the pretext of marriage.

According to the police, Rajendran (34) of Nalligoundanpalayam, near Kunnathur, got married to a woman named Bhavani (27) on September 24.

Ambika (38), who claimed to be a marriage broker, had arranged the marriage and received ₹1.3 lakh from the man as her fees. The next day, the bride allegedly absconded along with the jewellery, the police said.

Based on Mr. Rajendran’s complaint, the Kunnathur police began investigation, which revealed that the two women, along with three others namely Valli (55), Thangam (32) and Devi (55) who attended the marriage claiming to be the bride’s relatives, had cheated him for the money and jewellery. The five women were booked under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and were remanded in judicial custody.