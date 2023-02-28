HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five women die in road accident in Namakkal

The accident took place when their car collided with a container truck near Tiruchengode; police suspect that Ravi, who drove the car, might have dozed off the wheel, leading to the tragedy

February 28, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Namakkal

M. Sabari
The mangled remains of the car that collided with a container truck near Tiruchengode, leading to the death of five people in Namakkal district on Tuesday.

The mangled remains of the car that collided with a container truck near Tiruchengode, leading to the death of five people in Namakkal district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Five women died in a car accident in Namakkal district in the early hours of Tuesday. The accident took place when the car in which they were travelling after the car in which they were travelling collided with a container truck near Tiruchengode.

The police said P. Ravi, 45, of Morepalayam near Tiruchengode, and his wife, R. Kavitha, 40, had gone to a temple festival in Tiruchi district.

They were accompanied by their daughter, R. Lakshana, 4; Kavitha’s mother, Mani, alias Kandayee, 65; and their relatives, M. Mahalakshmi, 36; P. Santhi, 40; and Kunjammal, 65.came to their native village from where they headed to a temple festival in TIruchi district along with Kavitha’s mother, Mani alias Kandayee (65), and their relatives, M. Mahalakshmi (36), P. Santhi (40), Kunjammal (65), and R. Lakshana (4).

They were heading back to their village, and Ravi was driving the car. When they reached the Padamudipalayam bus stop on the Salem-Madurai National Highway, the car collided with a container truck parked on the side of the road.

Mahalakshmi, Mani, Kunjammal and Kavitha died on the spot. Santhi died on the way to a hospital.

Ravi and Lakshana were admitted to the Namakkal Government Hospital, and their condition was said to be stable.

The police suspect that Ravi might have dozed off, leading to the accident.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.