ADVERTISEMENT

Five Uzhavar Sandhais in Salem to be renovated at ₹ 1.96 crore

June 13, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Hasthampatti Uzhavar Sandhai in Salem that awaits renovation. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The State government has decided to renovate five Uzhavar Sandhais here at a total cost of ₹1.96 crore, The Sandhais are Hasthampatti, Edappadi, Elampillai, Thammampatti and Jalakandapuram.

The break-up is ₹ 4.06 lakh for Hasthampatti, ₹ 43.30 lakh for Edappadi, ₹ 62.65 lakh for Elampillai, ₹ 47.40 lakh for Thammampatti, and ₹ 38.60 lakh for Jalakandapuram. These Sandhais would also get digital boards to display the price of the commodities.

.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials attached to the Salem Agriculture Marketing Department and Agri-Business (AMDAB) said that toilet facilities, electric wiring facilities, and weighing machines would be provided to farmers. After that, The renovation work would be taken up after an estimation is provided to the department, officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US