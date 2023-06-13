HamberMenu
Five Uzhavar Sandhais in Salem to be renovated at ₹ 1.96 crore

June 13, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Hasthampatti Uzhavar Sandhai in Salem that awaits renovation.

Hasthampatti Uzhavar Sandhai in Salem that awaits renovation. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The State government has decided to renovate five Uzhavar Sandhais here at a total cost of ₹1.96 crore, The Sandhais are Hasthampatti, Edappadi, Elampillai, Thammampatti and Jalakandapuram.

The break-up is ₹ 4.06 lakh for Hasthampatti, ₹ 43.30 lakh for Edappadi, ₹ 62.65 lakh for Elampillai, ₹ 47.40 lakh for Thammampatti, and ₹ 38.60 lakh for Jalakandapuram. These Sandhais would also get digital boards to display the price of the commodities.

.

Officials attached to the Salem Agriculture Marketing Department and Agri-Business (AMDAB) said that toilet facilities, electric wiring facilities, and weighing machines would be provided to farmers. After that, The renovation work would be taken up after an estimation is provided to the department, officials said.

