Five transpersons arrested for hotel worker’s murder in Coimbatore

July 11, 2022 23:22 IST

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Monday arrested five transpersons on charges of murdering a 45-year-old man near Thudiyalur a few days ago.

R. Reshmika (26), S. Gowthami (20), T. Mamtha (22), R. Ruby (26) and H. Harinitha (23), all residents of Kavundampalayam, were arrested in connection with the murder of T. Dharmalingam of Pudukkottai district.

The police said that Dharmalingam, who was working as a cook in a hotel at Thudiyalur, was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital in the early hours of July 8 with a head injury. He told the hospital authorities that he fell from the pillion seat of his friend’s two-wheeler. The man died without responding to treatment the next day.

According to the police, findings of the post-mortem examination showed that Dharmalingam had injuries on the back of head and abdomen, apart from internal bleeding. The police surgeon said that the injuries could have been due to an assault.

Further investigation revealed that Dharmalingam, under the influence of alcohol, had approached a few transgender persons around 1 a.m. on July 8. The man is said to have misbehaved with them. The accused assaulted Dharmalingam following which he was admitted to the hospital, the police said. He lied to the hospital authorities that it was an accident.

The police arrested the five accused on Monday.