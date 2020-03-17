Five tourists from Thailand kept in isolation

Five tourists from Thailand, who were staying here, were admitted to the isolation ward at the Government IRT Perundurai Medical College and Hospital on Monday night.

Another member had been admitted to the isolation ward of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital with COVID-19 symptoms. Though the man tested negative, he died at the hospital on Tuesday owing to complications from diabetic nephropathy.

However, on learning of their presence in Erode, officials from revenue, health and police visited their place of stay here on Monday night and moved them to the isolation ward at the hospital in Perundurai.

Deputy Director of Health Services S. Soundammal told The Hindu that though no symptoms were found in them, they had to be kept in isolation for 28 days after which they would be discharged.