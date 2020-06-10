Coimbatore

Five test positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore

Five persons three men, a woman and her son -- tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday, and were admitted to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital here.

A 35-year-old man from Kanuvai is said to have got the infection from a close contact who returned from Mumbai and later tested positive for the disease.

The second person was a 49-year-old man from Podanur who had come to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for an ENT procedure. A test for COVID-19 was done before the procedure and he tested positive for the disease.

A 27-year-old man from Vadavalli who came from Mylapore by road on Monday was the third person who tested positive for COVID-19.

The remaining two cases were from Pollachi -- a 35-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son who came to Coimbatore by a train from Chennai on Sunday.

According to Health Department officials, 37 persons are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Coimbatore 33 in ESI Hospital three in PSG Hospital and one in Royal Care Hospital.

