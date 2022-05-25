Coimbatore

Five test positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district

Five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

According to the Health Department, two persons recovered from the disease and the district had 25 active cases on Wednesday.

The district had a test positivity rate of 0.6 % on Tuesday when three new cases were reported.

Tiruppur district did not report new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The district had two active cases of the disease. 


