Five test positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore district reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The Health Department said that one person recovered from the disease and the district had 19 active cases on Sunday.

The district had a test positivity rate of 0.6 (TPR) % on Saturday when four new cases were reported.

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruppur district on Sunday. There were two active cases of the disease in the district.

The TPR of the district stood at 0.6 % on Saturday when one person tested positive.