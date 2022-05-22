Coimbatore

Five test positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore district reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The Health Department said that one person recovered from the disease and the district had 19 active cases on Sunday.

The district had a test positivity rate of 0.6 (TPR) % on Saturday when four new cases were reported.

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruppur district on Sunday. There were two active cases of the disease in the district.

The TPR of the district stood at 0.6 % on Saturday when one person tested positive.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2022 8:25:21 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/five-test-positive-for-covid-19-in-coimbatore-district/article65447493.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY