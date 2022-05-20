Five teachers relieved from exam duty in Namakkal
Five teachers, who were posted as invigilators for Board examinations here, were reportedly relieved from duty on Friday.
According to School Education Department officials, the teachers were relieved on ‘medical grounds’. However, this comes in the backdrop of surprise checks conducted by officials at schools in Kolli Hills, Kumarapalayam and Pallipalayam on Tuesday where they recovered answer chit papers from students writing Board exams.
