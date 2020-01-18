Five tamers injured in jallikattu in Erode

Five tamers were injured in the jallikattu held amidst tight security and large number of spectators at A.E.T. School grounds at Pavalathampalayam here on Saturday.

Organised by Erode Jallikattu Peravai for the second consecutive year, Minister for School Education, Youth Welfare and Sports Development, K.A. Sengottaiyan, Minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition, P. Thangamani and Minister for Environment, K.C. Karuppannan flagged off the sport in the presence of Collector C. Kathiravan, Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan, MLAs, event coordinator K. Sudhakar and government officials.

Of the 328 bulls registered, six were rejected after examination by the officials of Animal Husbandry Department while 250 tamers, after health check-up, were allowed in three batches to enter the arena. The sport began at 8.20 a.m. with the release of temple bulls through the vaadivasal followed by releasing of bulls. Spectators from across the district cheered tamers for every efforts put out by them.

Prizes ranging from gold coins to gift packs to household items were given to successful tamers and owners of bulls that were not tamed during the event that ended at 3 p.m.

Of the five tamers who suffered injuries, four were treated at the temporary medical camp area while one was shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

First prize was bagged by Karthi of Madurai for taming 14 bulls, followed by Karthi of Natham in Dindigul and Sabari of Namakkal for taming 11 and eight bulls respectively. Also, prizes were given to three bull owners for the performance.

Over 650 policemen were deployed for the event for crowd monitoring, providing security, regulating vehicle parking and also at the entrance.

Also, 60 closed circuit television cameras were installed at the venue for monitoring and the arena that was completely double-barricaded.