Five substations receive additional transformers and capacity enhancement in Krishnagiri

May 19, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Three additional power transformers and two capacity enhancements to the existing substations was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conference on Friday.

The substations of Penneswaramadam, Gurubarapalli, Zuzuvadi, Bagalur, and Kammandoddy substations saw capacity addition and additional transformers to their existing infrastructure.

The Gurubarapalli substation in Vepanapalli saw a capacity upgradation at a cost of ₹2.413 crore. This entails a power transformer capacity addition of 25 MVA to the existing 16 MVA power substation. This would meet the power needs of Kundarapali, Gurubarapalli, Vinayagapuram, Kakkanpuram, Theertham, Nachikuppam, Avalnatham, EI Puthur, Kangasanthiram and surrounding panhayats with an estimated population of 10,000 people, serviced by the substation.

A transformer of 2X10 MVA capacity was added to the Peneswaramadam substation in Bargur in Krishnagiri at a cost of ₹4.89 crore. This is expected to add additional servicing capacity to support the needs of Penneswaramadam, Kaveripattinam, Balekuli, Thimmapuram, Vinayagapuram, Malayandahallipudur, Gandhi Nagar, Erumampatty,Payyur, Thallihalli, Subramanipuram, and surrounding panchayats with an estimated population of 9,000 people.

An additional transformer of 16 MVA was added to the 110/11KV Zuzuvadi substation in Hosur at a cost of ₹1.104 crore. This will help meet the power needs of Zuzuvdi, Mookandapalli, Begepalli, Bedarahalli, Chinnaelathigiri, SIPCOT, Housing Colony, Araanatty, Ezhilnagar, Kamaraj Nagar and surrounding areas with a population of an estimated 9,000 people.

An additional power transformer of 16 MVA capacity was installed at the Kammandoddy substation in Hosur. The second unit of the transformer was installed at a cost of ₹1.193 crore.

It will benefit Kammanthoddy, Koneripalli, Bathakottai, Chinnakothur, Kankojikothur, Theertham Bedepalli, Erranahalli, Chinnapalli, Medupalli, Thiyagasanapalli and surrounding panchayats.

An enhanced power transformer of 25 MVA was added to the 16 MVA substation in Bagalur at a cost of ₹1.537 crore.