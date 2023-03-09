Five students suspended for vandalising classroom in Dharmapuri

March 09, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

Five students were suspended for vandalising a classroom of government higher secondary school in A. Malappuram here in Palacodde in a “celebratory spirit” meant to mark the conclusion of class 12 board practical exams. The vandalism that entailed breaking of furniture, switch board and ripping apart notebooks was caught on a mobile phone going viral.

However, the five students that included a girl were being let off with a suspension for five days. According to the school sources, the parents of the students had vouched to pay for the damage to the classroom.

However, the school has been a den for wayward behaviour among students with the tacit support of parents making disciplining in school impossible, according to an official source.

Speaking to The Hindu, inspector of Mallapuram Jaffer Shareef said, that school has been seeing wayward behaviour on part of the students for a while now.

“Six months ago I visited the school after complaints of students coming into the classroom drunk and being unruly. When I advised the students and warned them, the parents took objections saying if they study let them study, if not let them be and that they should not be disciplined.” Any attempts to discipline is turned into a communal issue, with Vanniyar and Kongu Vellalar community having a predominant presence exercising influence against each other.

The students are receiving unquestioning support from their family making disciplining in school difficult, according to sources. “Teachers have their hands tied. Earlier, there was a teacher, who was strict with the students enforcing discipline. But he was shunted out with the parents leveling allegations against him, says the inspector.

Chief Education Officer Gunasekaran did not attend calls or reply to texts.