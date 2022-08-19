Five students held, 1.2 kg ganja seized in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore city police arrested five college students with 1.2 kg of ganja near Nava India on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, the Peelamedu Police conducted a raid in an apartment.

The accused were identified as M. Surya (21), M. Kaviyarasu (19), R. Manojkumar (19), M. Ilayabharathi (19) and S. Aravind (19), all natives of Tiruppur district. They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The police are also in search of the kingpin, who supplied the contraband items to the students.