Five students from Coimbatore schools qualify for IIT-Madras BS degree

Updated - August 19, 2024 07:07 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 05:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The admission drive conducted by IIT Madras for the BS degree focuses on students from Corporation schools in Coimbatore.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

The ‘Anaivarukkum IIT Madras’ project has facilitated the enrolment of five students from Coimbatore Corporation and government schools into the IIT Madras BS degree programme.

While five students qualified this year, 60 others who applied could not make the cut.

In the previous intake, three students were admitted after qualifying for the programme, said N. Hari Krishnan, Project Head of Anaivarukkum IIT Madras. “This time, the number has increased,” he added.

While the five students have been admitted to the BS degree in Data Science and Applications, no students have been admitted to the BS degree in Electronic Systems. “The exams are different, and our focus has been to conduct more drives for the Data Science programme in the initial stages,” Mr. Krishnan said.

The initiative, a collaboration between the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Coimbatore Corporation, and Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation, aims to provide training and motivation to students from diverse backgrounds, including those without a traditional mathematics and science background.

To qualify for the programme, students undergo a four-week training by the institute, during which they submit various projects. This training is conducted thrice a year and is open to all students from underprivileged backgrounds.

Additionally, the application cost, which ranges from ₹1,500 to ₹3,000, is covered by the Coimbatore Corporation for students attending schools run by the civic body.

