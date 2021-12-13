Five sentenced to life

SALEM

The District Mahila Court sentenced five persons to life imprisonment for kidnapping a man and his mother in Yercaud.

According to the police, in 2016, Ashok Kumar of Alagapuram in Yercaud had borrowed ₹1.5 lakh from Krishnamoorthi by pledging his land documents.

Though Ashok Kumar repaid the amount with interest, Krishnamoorthi refused to return the land documents.

Krishnamoorthi kidnapped Ashok and his mother Vasanthi with the help of four friends and tortured them.

On a complaint, the Yercaud police registered a case and arrested the five persons.

Hearing the case on Monday, the Mahila Court sentenced Krishnamoorthi, his friends Kalaivannan, Sakthi, Raja and Subesh to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1,000 each.