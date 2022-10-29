Five school students go missing in Salem district after phoning and telling parents not to look for them

A special police team has been formed to look for the boys; school authorities said the children hadn’t come in after Deepavali

Five male students of a government school in Salem district, went missing, after calling and telling their parents not to search for them, on Saturday.

According to the police, four students studying in class VIII and one student studying in class X at a government school in Reddiyur called their parents on Friday evening from a mobile phone and said that they would no longer study and were going elsewhere, and asked their parents not to search for them. They then hung up. Shocked, their parents called back on the mobile number, only to have the call answered by a woman, who said she was speaking from Masakalipatti and that the boys had come for a local temple festival and had asked to use her mobile phone to speak to their parents.

The parents immediately went to Masakalipatti but could not find the boys. When they inquired with the childrens’ school teachers, the teachers claimed the five boys had not come to school after Deepavali. On Saturday morning, the parents lodged a missing complaint with Alagapuram police. The police have registered a case and a special team has been formed.

Police officials said that for the past three days, the children, some of whom are siblings, have been leaving their houses each morning and returning each evening, telling their parents they were going to school, but not doing so. The special team went to Masakalipatti and are verifying CCTV footage in the locality to identify the students, officials added.