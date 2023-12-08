ADVERTISEMENT

Five school boys from Bhavani rescued in Bengaluru

December 08, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Five boys studying at schools in Bhavani, who went missing on December 5, were rescued at Bengaluru City Railway Station on Friday.

The boys studying in Classes V, VIII and X in government schools went missing and their parents lodged a complaint with the Bhavani police station. Police registered a case and began an investigation that revealed that all five left for Bengaluru in a train.

On Wednesday, the Railway Police in Bengaluru found the boys at the platform and held inquiries. Later, they were lodged at a children’s home and Bhavani police were informed. On Friday, parents of five children left for Bengaluru. The reason for the children leaving home is yet to be known.

Childline operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress – 1098.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US