Five school boys from Bhavani rescued in Bengaluru

Five boys studying at schools in Bhavani, who went missing on December 5, were rescued at Bengaluru City Railway Station on Friday.
The boys studying in Classes V, VIII and X in government schools went missing and their parents lodged a complaint with the Bhavani police station. Police registered a case and began an investigation that revealed that all five left for Bengaluru in a train.
On Wednesday, the Railway Police in Bengaluru found the boys at the platform and held inquiries. Later, they were lodged at a children’s home and Bhavani police were informed. On Friday, parents of five children left for Bengaluru. The reason for the children leaving home is yet to be known.
Childline operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress – 1098.
