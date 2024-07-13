Five preparing to commit robbery arrested in Coimbatore

The Karumbukadai police on Friday arrested five persons, who were found carrying knives, on charges of attempting to commit robbery.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Yasir, 22, of Vellalore Housing Unit; Mohammed Anas, 23, and I. Ibrahim, 36, of Sunnambu Kalvai near Kuniyamuthur; A. Sarfudeen, 23, of Gandhi Nagar at Kuniyamuthur; Mohammed Wasim, 19, of Erode, who is now residing at Kuniyamuthur.

A police team headed by special sub-inspector K. Arumugam found the five men in suspicious circumstances near a ground at Azad Nagar, Karumbukadai, when they were patrolling the area around 5 a.m. on Friday. The police took them into custody as all of them were carrying knives. When questioned, the accused confessed that they had planned to commit robbery, said the police.

All the five men, who were involved in offences before, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Five knives were seized from them.

1,911 books stolen from village library

The Peelamedu police have launched an investigation after 1,911 books have gone missing from a government library at Udayampalayam in Coimbatore.

R. Prabhu, librarian of the village library at Udayampalayam, lodged a complaint with the police, stating that the books went missing between June 20 and22.

The complainant told the police that he locked the library, which has books on the ground floor and the first floor of the building, on June 20 evening. He did not open the library on June 21 as it was his weekly off. When he opened the library on June 22, he found the door of the first floor closed using another lock. When he checked the hall after opening the door, he found 1,911 books missing.

He lodged a complaint with the Peelamedu police on Friday, based on which a case was registered.

Murder case accused found dead

J. Devakumar, 26, a native of Chinnamayakulam in Ramanathapuram district, was found dead at his residence in Coimbatore late on Thursday. The police said Devakumar was involved in a murder case registered by the Ervadi police. He was working in a private company at N.G.G.O. Colony at Thudiyalur near Coimbatore and staying with his company manager Arjunan at S.M. Nagar. Devakumar was found dead at the house around 8.45 p.m. on Thursday. According to the police, the man was worried over the trial in the murder case, and ended his life. The Thudiyalur police registered a case for unnatural death based on the complaint lodged by the deceased’s brother. Further investigation was on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

