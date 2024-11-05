GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five policemen placed under suspension in Coimbatore

Published - November 05, 2024 06:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan has placed under suspension five policemen, including a grade II constable who assaulted a man on the pretext of questioning him for complaints received against his son.

Ranjith, grade II constable attached to Sirumugai police station, was placed under suspension on Tuesday after he assaulted Velmurugan, a resident of Alangombu near Sirumugai on Sunday.

According to the police, a few persons lodged complaints against Mr. Velmurugan’s son Karthik for not returning the money that had been borrowed from them. Ranjith and another policeman visited Karthik’s house on Sunday. Karthik was not present at the house and the policemen wanted Mr. Velmurugan to accompany them to the police station. However, the man told them that he was not aware of money borrowed by his son and allegedly refused to come to the police station.

Annoyed over Mr. Velmurugan’s response, Ranjith dragged him to the road and pushed him down. He also kicked him with boots, before taking him to the station. The assault came to the attention of the SP after surveillance camera visuals of the incident were widely circulated. The SP placed the policeman under suspension on Tuesday.

In another incident, special sub-inspector Prabhakaran and head constable Madankumar attached to the Enforcement Bureau, Perur unit, were placed under suspension for allegedly demanding bribes from a farmer, who sold toddy, and a person, who sold liquor illegally.

The SP also placed two more policemen under suspension, namely head constable Selvakumar attached to Vadakkipalayam police station, and constable Panjalingam attached to Gomangalam police station, on charges of collecting money from truck drivers at the Tamil Nadu - Kerala border checkpost at Nadupuni.

