Five poachers arrested in the Nilgiris

The Hindu Bureau
November 08, 2022 18:52 IST

Five poachers were arrested by the Forest Department for attempting to poach wildlife on Monday in Pykara beat near Summerdale Estate recently.

The Forest Department identified the accused as Kutty Krishnan, Divakar, Suresh, Manish and Vivek, all from Gudalur. The men had driven into a reserve forest in search of wild game, when Forest department staff were tipped off about their movements. They were apprehended on early Sunday morning and questioned. Staff also recovered a country-made rifle and two machetes which they suspect the men were trying to use to hunt wildlife. Two cars were also seized.   

