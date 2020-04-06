Five persons recover from COVID-19, return homes

Five persons, including a 10-month-old child, who tested positive for COVID-19 and remained in isolation at Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore, were discharged after recovering from the disease on Monday.

According to the hospital administration, a 25-year-old woman from Coimbatore, who returned from Spain, a businessman from Tiruppur, who returned from London, a doctor attached to Railway Hospital at Podanur, her 10-month-old son and her housemaid were discharged on Monday.

They have been advised to remain in home quarantine for 28 days.

The woman doctor’s mother and husband, who also contracted the disease, were still at the hospital. The doctor had contracted the disease from a 63-year-old man, co-traveller of two Thai nationals, who tested positive for the disease, when he consulted her at the Railway Hospital, Erode, last month.

District Collector K. Rajamani visited the hospital on Monday when the five persons were sent to their homes. He said that 13,000 beds were ready in hospitals in the district for COVID-19 management. He added that rapid test kit, which the State government was procuring, was expected to reach Coimbatore after April 10.

ESI Hospital Dean A. Nirmala lauded the medical team who work in the COVID-19 ward for their dedication and team work.

On Monday, one more person, a Podanur native who returned from Dubai, tested positive. He was under observation in a private hospital.

On Monday, 59 persons who were tested positive were under observation in various hospitals in Coimbatore.