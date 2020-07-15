Five persons die in districts

A woman affected with COVID-19 disease died at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem during the late hours of Tuesday.

According to hospital authorities, the 48-year-old patient was admitted to the hospital on July 10 after she tested positive for COVID-19. The patient was suffering from diabetes and hypertension, officials said.

A 60-year-old woman from Coimbatore district died of COVID-19 at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on Tuesday. With this, the official death toll in the district increased to 11. The woman was asymptomatic when admitted to the hospital on July 13, according to the COVID-19 media bulletin issued by the Health Department.

A 45-year-old man of Kothukaran Street in Erode Corporation limits who tested positive for COVID-19 and was under treatment at the isolation ward of Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai died on Tuesday night.

Officials said that he was admitted to the hospital on July 10. With this, the total number of deaths reported in the district is eight.

Two deaths were reported in Krishnagiri on Tuesday. A 80-year-old male died of acute pulmonary edema, COVID-19 pneumonia and a 60-year-old male died of COVID-19 pneumonia. The total number of deaths was seven in the district.