Five persons arrested for attacking journalists at Thalaivasal in Salem

The Salem district police have arrested five persons in connection with the attack on two journalists of Tamil magazine Nakkheeran on Monday evening.

According to the police, journalists Damodharan Prakash (56) and S. Ajithkumar (24) of Chennai were attacked by a gang at Thalaivasal on Monday evening, soon after they returned from taking photos and videos of a private school at Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi district, where protests had turned violent in July following a student’s death. The journalists alleged that the relatives of the private school owner and their supporters attacked them.

The Thalaivasal police registered a case against 11 persons, including the private school owner Ravikumar’s brother Arul Subash, union panchayat councillor Rajasekar, and Magabarathi Mohan, under Sections 147, 148, 341, 323, 326, 307, and 379 of the IPC r/w Section 3 of the TNPPDL Act.

Later in the night, the police arrested D. Selvaraj (36), K. Deepan Chakravarthy (36), S. Selvakumar (38), T. Balakrishnan (45), and K. Rajasekar (44) of Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi district in connection with the case. On Tuesday morning, they were produced before the Attur Court and remanded in prison.