Five persons arrested for attacking journalists at Thalaivasal in Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
September 20, 2022 20:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Salem district police have arrested five persons in connection with the attack on two journalists of Tamil magazine Nakkheeran on Monday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, journalists Damodharan Prakash (56) and S. Ajithkumar (24) of Chennai were attacked by a gang at Thalaivasal on Monday evening, soon after they returned from taking photos and videos of a private school at Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi district, where protests had turned violent in July following a student’s death. The journalists alleged that the relatives of the private school owner and their supporters attacked them.

The Thalaivasal police registered a case against 11 persons, including the private school owner Ravikumar’s brother Arul Subash, union panchayat councillor Rajasekar, and Magabarathi Mohan, under Sections 147, 148, 341, 323, 326, 307, and 379 of the IPC r/w Section 3 of the TNPPDL Act.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Later in the night, the police arrested D. Selvaraj (36), K. Deepan Chakravarthy (36), S. Selvakumar (38), T. Balakrishnan (45), and K. Rajasekar (44) of Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi district in connection with the case. On Tuesday morning, they were produced before the Attur Court and remanded in prison.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app