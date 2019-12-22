Five paddy procurement centres to be opened

With harvesting of paddy crop in lands irrigated by Kalingarayan Canal and Mettur Right Canal is to begin from next month, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation will be opening five paddy procurement centres that will start functioning from December 31.

Collector C. Kathiravan said that for the current samba crop season, water was released in two canals and paddy cultivation had been carried out by farmers in over 20,000 acres. Currently, crops were ready for harvest and the district administration decided to open the centres to help farmers sell their produce easily.

The centres would start functioning at Vairapalayam from December 31, Ganapathipalayam – January 6, 2020 and at Kodumudi, Bhavani and Ammapettai from January 10.

Mr. Kathiravan said that Grade A variety of paddy would be purchased for a minimum support price of ₹ 1,905 a quintal while the common variety of paddy would be purchased for ₹ 1,865 a quintal. He asked the farmers to bring their produce to the centres in their area and get benefited. The farmers could receive the money for their produce through electronic transfer immediately, he added.

Since paddy harvest has began in fields irrigated by Thadapalli – Arakankottai canals, 14 procurement centres have already started functioning at various places in Gobichettipalayam block from December 18.