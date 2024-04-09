GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five of a family, including baby, die in car-bus collision in Tiruppur district

Police said the car in which the family was travelling, collided head-on with a T.N. State Corporation bus near Olapalayam, killing 5 persons in the car and injuring one other

April 09, 2024 11:04 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the mangled car after its collision with an TNSTC bus near Olapalayam in Tiruppur district on April 9, 2024

A view of the mangled car after its collision with an TNSTC bus near Olapalayam in Tiruppur district on April 9, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Five persons of a family, including a three-month-old baby, reportedly died on the spot when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a T.N. State Transport Corporation bus near Olapalayam, under the Vellakovil police station limits in Tiruppur district, early on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Police said the family was returning to Tiruppur from Tirukkadaiyur, when the car collided with the bus bound for Tiruchi from Tiruppur.

The deceased were identified as Chandrasekaran (60) of Nalligounden Nagar in Tiruppur, his wife Chitra (57), their son and daughter-in-law Sasidharan (30) and Arivithra (30) and the female baby of the young couple.

Chandrasekaran’s other son Ilavarasan (26) was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur, with bleeding injuries.

The Vellakovil police registered a case and took the five bodies to Government Hospital, Kangayam, for post-mortem.

Vehicular traffic came to a halt for about two hours on the Kangayam Road due to the accident.

