Five of a family hospitalised after consuming food mixed with poison

Five members of a family residing near Peelamedu were admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) late on Wednesday after they consumed food mixed with the paste of poisonous seed.

The police said that a 37-year-old woman, a resident of Thanneer Pandal near Peelamedu, allegedly gave the crude poison to her two daughters and two sons after mixing it in dinner. The woman consumed remaining portion of the food in an attempt to end self after killing children, allegedly due to financial constraints.

According to the police, the woman took the extreme step when her husband was away. The children, who consumed the food mixed with poison complained to their mother about the strange taste. The police said that she changed her mind and immediately rushed the children to CMCH.

The police, quoting doctors. said that they were recovering on Thursday evening. Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050.