Five of a family get seven-year jail for murder bid in Salem

Five members of a family were sentenced to seven years imprisonment for attacking a relative in a land dispute on Wednesday.

Kandhasamy (70), a farmer and resident of Chettichavadi had a land dispute with his relative Murugan (46).

In 2021, he, along with his four sons, Ezhumalai (44), Bramman (40), Palanivelu (39) and Kesavan (37) attacked Murugan. In the attack, Murugan sustained grievous injuries. The Kannankurichi police registered an attempt to murder case against the five and arrested them.

The case trial was held at the Salem Chief Judicial Magistrate Court and on Wednesday the court found the accused guilty, awarded them seven years of imprisonment and slapped them with ₹31,000 fine each.

