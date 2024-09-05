ADVERTISEMENT

Five of a family get seven-year jail for murder bid in Salem

Published - September 05, 2024 07:02 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Five members of a family were sentenced to seven years imprisonment for attacking a relative in a land dispute on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kandhasamy (70), a farmer and resident of Chettichavadi had a land dispute with his relative Murugan (46).

In 2021, he, along with his four sons, Ezhumalai (44), Bramman (40), Palanivelu (39) and Kesavan (37) attacked Murugan. In the attack, Murugan sustained grievous injuries. The Kannankurichi police registered an attempt to murder case against the five and arrested them.

The case trial was held at the Salem Chief Judicial Magistrate Court and on Wednesday the court found the accused guilty, awarded them seven years of imprisonment and slapped them with ₹31,000 fine each.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US