GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five of a family get seven-year jail for murder bid in Salem

Published - September 05, 2024 07:02 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Five members of a family were sentenced to seven years imprisonment for attacking a relative in a land dispute on Wednesday.

Kandhasamy (70), a farmer and resident of Chettichavadi had a land dispute with his relative Murugan (46).

In 2021, he, along with his four sons, Ezhumalai (44), Bramman (40), Palanivelu (39) and Kesavan (37) attacked Murugan. In the attack, Murugan sustained grievous injuries. The Kannankurichi police registered an attempt to murder case against the five and arrested them.

The case trial was held at the Salem Chief Judicial Magistrate Court and on Wednesday the court found the accused guilty, awarded them seven years of imprisonment and slapped them with ₹31,000 fine each.

Published - September 05, 2024 07:02 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.