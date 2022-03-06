Five new COVID-19 cases in Salem
The daily load of COVID-19 positive cases reduced to five in Salem. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and two cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.
In Namakkal, only two indigenous cases were reported. Four indigenous cases were reported in Erode, two in Dharmapuri and one case in Krishnagiri.
