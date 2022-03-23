Five new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district
Five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday. The Health Department said that eight persons recovered from the disease and the district had 43 active cases on Wednesday. The district’s test positivity rate stood at 0.5 % on Tuesday when 1,302 swab samples were subjected to tests and six persons tested positive.
