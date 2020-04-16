Five new cases in Namakkal

Five new cases were reported in Namakkal on Thursday.

A 50-year-old Village Health Nurse and a 46-year-old conservancy worker from Lathuvadi in Namakkal were among the five persons who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. All of them were contacts of previous cases.

In Salem, two new cases were reported. While one person had foreign travel history, another from Thammampatti had attended the single source event in Delhi.