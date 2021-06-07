Five nabbed for assaulting constable

The Avinashi police arrested five men, including a father-son duo, on charges of assaulting a police constable, who attempted to arrest them for illegal liquor sale amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The police said that Thiruvengadam (32), who was attached to the District Armed Reserve police, was sent by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) officers to bust the illegal sale of liquor reported near Thekkalur.

As he attempted to nab them, the five men - Nataraj (53), his son Sudhan (20) and his acquaintances Muthusamy (34), Sattampillai (32) and Logeshwaran (18) – attacked the constable with wooden logs and escaped.

Based on the information from the injured constable, the PEW officers nabbed Nataraj, Sudhan, Muthusamy and Sattampillai on Sunday and handed them to the Avinashi police.

The police said that a case was registered against the accused under six Sections of the Indian Penal Code including Sections 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 307 (Attempt to murder) along with Sections from Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act and remanded them in judicial custody. Logeshwaran, who was absconding on Sunday, was arrested and remanded on Monday, according to the police.