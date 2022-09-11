Five murder case accused detained under Goondas Act in Tiruppur

Five persons, who were arrested by the Uthukuli police in Tiruppur district in connection with the murder of a real estate dealer in June this year, have been detained under provisions of the Goondas Act.

The detainees have been identified as G. Karthik (27), S. Prakashkumar (24) of Dindigul district, S. Selvam (36), N. Rajasekar (36) and S. Jayaraj (34) of Sivaganga district.

The police said the accused murdered A. Balasubramaniyam (32) of Uthukuli on June 28. During the investigation, the accused told the police that they were hired by Balasubramaniyam’s father Appukutty (55) who had enmity with his son. Appukutty and his wife had left for Palani on June 28 morning and returned the next day.

Appukutty and the five others were arrested and remanded in the case. Acting on the recommendations of Tiruppur District (Rural) Superintendent of Police Shashank Sai, Tiruppur District Collector S. Vineeth invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against the five men.

Four booked for assaulting bouncers of hotel

The Race Course police have booked four persons - Lakshmanan, David, Johnson and Jerish - on charges of assaulting the staff of a hotel at Race Course, allegedly after they were denied entry to a party on Saturday for which only couple or pairs were allowed, the police said.