Five more return from China

Five persons, four from Tiruppur and one from Coimbatore, returned to their homes from China via Sri Lanka on Saturday.
The five persons were said to have returned from Shanghai in China.
Sources with the Health Department said that the person hailing from Coimbatore was working in China.
The four persons from Tiruppur included one person employed in China and dependants.
With this, the number of persons returned from China to Coimbatore after the nCoV outbreak is nine.
Those returned were subjected to medical screening at airports in Sri Lanka and Coimbatore. They did not have symptoms of the virus infection according to Health Department officials. They were advised to remain in home quarantine for 28 days.
They have also been asked to report to health authorities if they develop any of the symptoms of nCoV infection.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.