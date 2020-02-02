Coimbatore

Five more return from China

They did not have symptoms of the virus infection according to Health Department officials.

Five persons, four from Tiruppur and one from Coimbatore, returned to their homes from China via Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The five persons were said to have returned from Shanghai in China.

Sources with the Health Department said that the person hailing from Coimbatore was working in China.

The four persons from Tiruppur included one person employed in China and dependants.

With this, the number of persons returned from China to Coimbatore after the nCoV outbreak is nine.

Those returned were subjected to medical screening at airports in Sri Lanka and Coimbatore. They did not have symptoms of the virus infection according to Health Department officials. They were advised to remain in home quarantine for 28 days.

They have also been asked to report to health authorities if they develop any of the symptoms of nCoV infection.

Feb 2, 2020

