Five more Bangladeshi nationals held in Tiruppur

Following the arrest of four Bangladeshi nationals on Wednesday, the Tiruppur City Police said that five more Bangladeshi nationals were arrested on charges of staying illegally without valid documents, taking the total number of accused to nine.

According to the police, Mohammed Mahede Hassan (26), Mohammed Kamal (43), Habib (29), Farid (26) and Mohammad Najrul Islam (24) were arrested by the Thirumuruganpoondi police late on Wednesday. All five were working in private garment companies in the city for the past few months and did not possess any valid documents such as passport or visa.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Tiruppur Rural (Nallur) police arrested Faridul Islam (24), Ridoy Hossain Refat (23), Shimul Rahman (27) and Rayhan (26) in Sevanthampalayam.

The accused were remanded in judicial custody at Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai, the police said on Thursday.