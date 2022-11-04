Five more arrested in history sheeter kidnap case

The Hindu Bureau Salem
November 04, 2022 19:48 IST

The city police arrested a five-member gang in connection with the kidnapping of a history sheeter on Friday.

According to the police, on Tuesday night, a gang that came in a car kidnapped history sheeter U. Bhupathi (36) of Gorimedu. After realising that the police were nearing them, the gang left Bhupathi in Tiruvannamalai district on Wednesday, and the police rescued him.

During investigation, the police found that Bhupathi had cheated many by promising government jobs. He got land documents worth several crores from jewellery shop owner S. Ekambaram to sell his land for a big profit, but did not do so. While Ekambaram asked for his land documents or money for his land, Bhupathi and his brother U. Periyasamy (40) threatened him.

In support of Ekambaram, the gang kidnapped Bhupathi to get back the documents. The police on Thursday arrested Ekambaram and his manager Babu based on a complaint by Bhupathi. The police also arrested Bhupathi and his brother Periyasamy based on a cheating complaint by Ekambaram.

On Friday, the special police team led by Assistant Commissioner J. Nagarajan arrested K. Naveen Kumar (33) of Gugai, A. Yuvaraj (31) of Annathanapatti, P. Prabakaran (29) of S. Kollapatti, S. Manimaran (32) of Moonankaradu, and M. Gowtham (30) of Karuppur. The police also found the gang involved in two robbery incidents and recovered cash and mobile phones from them.

