February 11, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police on Sunday arrested five more persons in connection with the unlawful assembly of the supporters of multi-level marketing (MLM) ‘My V3 Ads’ on the premises of the Commissioner of Coimbatore City Police on Saturday.

The arrested have been identified as M. Arulmani (47) of Vandikaranur near Thondamuthur in Coimbatore, Sivananaitha Perumal Mayakrishnan (39) of Tharuvaikulam in Thoothukudi, N. Praveen (29) of Thennamanallur, Ganeshan (37) of Kallampalayam and Vinayaka Moorthy (54) of N.K. Palayam in Coimbatore.

The Race Course police arrested them for offences under Sections 143, 341, 353, 505 (1) (b) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Saturday, the police arrested the MLM firm’s Managing Director Sakthi Anandan and about 180 investors for staging a protest on the premises of the Commissioner’s office, demanding action on social media channels for purportedly circulating videos reflecting the company in poor light.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.