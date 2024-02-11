GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five more arrested for unlawful assembly of MLM firm supporters in Coimbatore

February 11, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Sunday arrested five more persons in connection with the unlawful assembly of the supporters of multi-level marketing (MLM) ‘My V3 Ads’ on the premises of the Commissioner of Coimbatore City Police on Saturday.

Case registered against MLM firm in Coimbatore, thousands of investors gather

The arrested have been identified as M. Arulmani (47) of Vandikaranur near Thondamuthur in Coimbatore, Sivananaitha Perumal Mayakrishnan (39) of Tharuvaikulam in Thoothukudi, N. Praveen (29) of Thennamanallur, Ganeshan (37) of Kallampalayam and Vinayaka Moorthy (54) of N.K. Palayam in Coimbatore.

The Race Course police arrested them for offences under Sections 143, 341, 353, 505 (1) (b) of the Indian Penal Code.

Coimbatore City Police question MLM firm managing director

On Saturday, the police arrested the MLM firm’s Managing Director Sakthi Anandan and about 180 investors for staging a protest on the premises of the Commissioner’s office, demanding action on social media channels for purportedly circulating videos reflecting the company in poor light.

